Asian shares track US futures higher, bonds hold gains

Upward pressure on real yields might curb US economic growth by hampering consumption in the coming quarters. (AP pic)

All eyes were on US data later in the session that may show core inflation growing 0.3% in September on a monthly basis, pushing the annual rate lower to 3.7% from 3.9% a month ago. S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% while Nasdaq futures rallied 0.7%, driven by a 5% jump in Amazon shares in after-hours trading. In a statement after the US close, the tech giant predicted higher holiday season sales and a stabilisation in its cloud business.

US data overnight confirmed a resilient economy with inflation easing, feeding soft landing hopes. The US economy grew almost 5% in the third quarter, but a slowdown in expected from here. “However, as rising real yields continue to add pressure to the real economy, the resulting drag on consumption should start to put the brakes on the US economy heading into the coming quarters.” headtopics.com

Goldman Sachs lowered its forecasts for monthly core PCE by 1bp to 0.27% and headline PCE estimate by 1bp to 0.33%. The benchmark yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 2 basis points to 4.8657% after easing 10 basis points overnight. It breached 5% on Monday for the first time in 16 years.

Speculation that the BOJ could raise an existing yield cap at its meeting next week is also keeping traders on edge.

