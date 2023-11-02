Asian shares, bonds rally on Powell’s hint at ending rate hikes

Investors are now awaiting the results from Apple later in the day, a bellwether for consumer demand and the tech sector. The Cupertino California-based company is expected to report a 1% decrease in quarterly revenue.

Overnight, the Fed held the policy rate steady in its current 5.25%-5.50% range. While Chair Jerome Powell did not rule out another hike, markets judged he was not quite as hawkish as he might have been.

“While growth was incredibly strong in the third quarter of 2024 at 5%, we suspect a substantial slowing in 4Q24, which, based on Powell’s remarks today, likely won’t be enough to garner additional tightening,” Tiffany Wilding, an economist at PIMCO, wrote in a note to clients.

The next big focal point for the market is the non-farm payrolls data on Friday, which analysts expect to show the economy added 180,000 jobs in October, slowing from 336,000 increase the previous month. It will come after private payrolls increased far less than expected.

“Although the FOMC may not be talking about it today, within a few months, the question will no longer be ‘Will they hike again?’ but ‘When will they cut?’,” said Seema Shah, Chief Global Strategist at Principal Asset Management.

