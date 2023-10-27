Asian Para Games: Silver from shuttler Mohd Amin completes Malaysia’s 35-medal target

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim is new Agong for five years from January 31, 2024; Perak’s Sultan Nazrin named as deputy

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check Singapore man gets seven years jail for killing pregnant wife, after attempted suicide when accounting error made him think business was doomedIn the final at the Binjiang Gymnasium here, the 30-year-old Labuan resident who is making his APG debut had to settle for silver after losing to Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj of India in a three-set battle.

In the final at the Binjiang Gymnasium here, the 30-year-old Labuan resident who is making his APG debut had to settle for silver after losing to Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj of India in a three-set battle. headtopics.com

Mohd Amin started with the right step in the first set when he scored a 21-13 victory over the sixth ranked player in the world. However, the Indian representative then rose to level the position by defeating Mohd Amin who is ranked 19th in the world, 18-21 in the second set before sealing his victory in the deciding set 21-9.“I am grateful for this silver which contributed the national contingent’s 35th medal,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, the 2022 APG chef de mission KM Rajendran said with the target of 35 medals already achieved, his team will continue the mission of increasing the medal collection before the closing of the Games tomorrow. — Bernama headtopics.com

Read more:

malaymail »

Bonnie dedicates Asian Para Games powerlifting gold medal to brotherThe 24-year-old won the men’s 72kg event when he lifted 230kg, which is also a new Games record. Read more ⮕

Ammar Aiman bags Malaysia’s 6th Asian Para Games gold medalThe 21-year-old delighted the national athletics camp by hitting the tape first in the men’s 400m T20 final. Read more ⮕

Asian Para Games: Malaysia just six short of 35-medal targetHANGZHOU, Oct 25 — The national contingent at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games (APG) are closing in on their 35-medal target after hauling in three gold, five silver and four... Read more ⮕

Asian Para Games: Golden lift is for bro Bryan, says Bonnie Bunyau GustinHANGZHOU, Oct 25 — National powerlifting champion Bonnie Bunyau Gustin dedicated the gold medal in the men’s 72kg event won at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games (APG) here... Read more ⮕

Boccia delivers 1 gold, 2 silver medals for Malaysia at Asian Para GamesNoor Askuzaimey Mat Salim emerged triumphant after defeating China’s Lin Ximei 3-2 in the BC4 final. Read more ⮕

Asian Para Games: Five world records tumble as China sweeps 51 goldsHANGZHOU, Oct 26 — China won 51 gold medals, including 16 in swimming, at the 4th Asian Para Games here on Wednesday as five world records were refreshed. Seven Chinese athletes... Read more ⮕