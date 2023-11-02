Asean folks should value region’s peace: Indo FM

Asean foreign ministers had strongly condemned the acts of violence against civilians, including its nationals and urged for an immediate end of violence, and creates a humanitarian passage, she explained.

The minister also posed a thought-provoking question: “Can you imagine the Southeast Asian Region without Asean? Can there be peace, stability, and prosperity without Asean?”The forum, organised by the Asean Secretariat with support from the German Federal Government through the Deutsche Gessellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit, was attended by over 40 Asean media practitioners.

On a positive note, she stated, “One thing is for sure: Asean has made significant contributions to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.” The country has so far enhanced regional cooperation in various sectors, translating the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific into concrete projects, welcoming new members, and fostering external partnerships.

