As Singapore moves to expand childcare options, mothers and experts say more can be done to support working parents

KidiBliss is a childminding service provider in Singapore, which offers on-demand child care services to meet parents’ adhoc needs. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, Oct 30 — For single mother Felicia Lim, it is hard enough raising her nine-year old son on her own.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong unveiled a report on the exercise on Friday, describing it as a road map for Singapore’s future. Calls to expand childcare options in Singapore — and to allow for more flexible childminding alternatives — are not new.

DOT’s network of childminders would typically pick the children up at their childcare centres and care for them until their parents finished work. Aunty SG and KidiBliss offer on-demand childcare services for parents who might need urgent but not long-term help. headtopics.com

“A significant portion of our users consist of working parents who require childcare while they are working, or if their child is unwell and unable to attend infant care,” said Ong. She added that the additional support could help parents feel less stressed, more rested, and have more time and energy to focus on their relationship and their own well-being.The 35-year-old client success lead told TODAY that she and her husband are the main caregivers for their four-year-old son and six-month-old daughter.

Peloso decided to do the same when she had her second child earlier this year, saying that having the option of such an ad hoc childminding service thus gave her a better peace of mind.Sociologists and early childhood experts told TODAY that the lack of alternative childminding options could have wider societal repercussions. headtopics.com

“Insufficient support for these parents can severely impact both their physical and mental well-being, as well as that of their children.

Malaysian PM Anwar visits Singapore for two-day leaders’ retreat with Singapore PM LeeOne of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Chiang Rai in 2018 committed suicide while at school in the UK, BBC News said citing a coroner report. Read more ⮕

Zambry: PM Anwar attends the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ RetreatSINGAPORE, Oct 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will undertake a two-day working visit to Singapore for the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat, starting... Read more ⮕

PM Anwar arrives in Singapore for two-day working visitSINGAPORE, Oct 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has arrived in Singapore tonight ahead of his two-day working visit in conjunction with the 10th Malaysia-Singapore... Read more ⮕

PM Anwar attends the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ RetreatSINGAPORE: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will pay a two-day working visit to Singapore for the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat star... Read more ⮕

Singapore’s vote in favour of UN resolution shows clear stand on Israel-Hamas conflict: ShanmugamSINGAPORE, Oct 29 — Singapore’s vote in favour of the United Nations resolution to protect civilians and uphold legal and humanitarian obligations amid conflict in the Gaza... Read more ⮕

Analysis: Singapore GE preparations underway as PAP deploys new faces in opposition wards Hougang, SengkangSINGAPORE, Oct 28 — The People’s Action Party’s (PAP) recent moves to replace the existing chairmen of their branches in Hougang and Sengkang East with new faces signal... Read more ⮕