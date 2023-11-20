Artists Appeal to US Government for AI Regulation

Country singers, romance novelists, video game artists and voice actors are appealing to the US government for relief from the threat that artificial intelligence poses to their livelihoods. Technology companies, on the other hand, are content with the current situation that allows them to use published works to improve their AI systems.





staronline » / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Court of Appeal reserves judgment in Nazrin murder appealThe prosecution is seeking to overturn the acquittal of the ex-Cradle Fund CEO Nazrin Hassan’s wife and two teenagers accused of killing him.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72,072 Read more »

DPM Fadillah confident MSPO will be recognised as part of EU Deforestation Regulation audit processBINTULU, Oct 28 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof stated that the second meeting regarding the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) in December is...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86,24 Read more »

Don’t delay regulation any longer, say expertsKUALA LUMPUR: The government has agreed that the unrecorded leave for Deepavali, which falls on Nov 13 (Monday), will be brought to Nov 14 (Tuesday) for Hindu civil servants in states that observe Sunday as their weekend rest day.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 74,62 Read more »

Tech Sovereignty: How Govt. Regulation is Changing Smartphone InnovationAre government regulations hindering smartphone innovation? Dive into the discussion on tech sovereignty and its impact on progress.

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 17. / 23,4375 Read more »

PM Anwar urges EU to recognise palm oil producing countries’ efforts in meeting deforestation-free regulationKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged the European Union (EU) to recognise and appreciate the efforts of palm oil producing countries in meeting...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86,24 Read more »

9 K-Pop Artists & Groups Who Have Shown Support For PalestineGiven the sensitivity of the Palestine-Israel war, most public figures have chosen to stay silent on the issue to avoid getting involved in controversy or

Source: HypeMY - 🏆 9. / 28,125 Read more »