Artificial intelligence: Government to establish clear framework to protect human rights

“It is imperative that we establish a foundation based on good governance and good conduct,” he told reporters after attending the 10th Asian Human Rights Defenders (HRD) Forum here today. Therefore, Chang said it is imperative that a comprehensive code of ethics and governance for AI is created.

“Despite the considerable strides the government has taken to promote Malaysia’s human rights agenda, it’s important to acknowledge that challenges in fulfilling human rights obligations are unavoidable,” he added.

He said these dedicated individuals and groups serve as the voice of the voiceless, tirelessly working to shed light on issues often overlooked by mainstream society and governments.

