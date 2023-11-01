Artificial intelligence: Government to establish clear framework to protect human rights

“It is imperative that we establish a foundation based on good governance and good conduct,” he told reporters after attending the 10th Asian Human Rights Defenders (HRD) Forum here today. Therefore, Chang said it is imperative that a comprehensive code of ethics and governance for AI is created.
“Despite the considerable strides the government has taken to promote Malaysia’s human rights agenda, it’s important to acknowledge that challenges in fulfilling human rights obligations are unavoidable,” he added.
He said these dedicated individuals and groups serve as the voice of the voiceless, tirelessly working to shed light on issues often overlooked by mainstream society and governments.
Malaysia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕
WORLDOFBUZZ: M'sians Shower Viral Pork Nasi Kandar With Good Reviews After It Receives Bad Google ReviewsSo, by now everyone has heard about the controversy surrounding the non-Halal Nasi Kandar and Nasi Lemak stall in Damansara Jaya, Petaling Jaya, right?
Source: WORLDOFBUZZ | Read more ⮕
Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more ⮕
Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕
Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕
Source: therakyatpost | Read more ⮕