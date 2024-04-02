Arteta: Arsenal may need to win all remaining games for title

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal may have to win all of their remaining Premier League games to have a chance at being crowned champions. The Gunners are currently two points behind leaders Liverpool and face a busy April schedule.

Arteta urged his team to embrace the challenge and start with a win against Luton.

