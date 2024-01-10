Artem Ventures concludes first year of funding startups in Malaysia

Artem Ventures has successfully concluded its first year of funding emerging startups and SMEs in Malaysia through its venture capital fund, TIM Ventures. The firm has invested in 12 local companies and plans to support over ten new companies in the upcoming year. Led by managing partners Ng Sai Kit and Low Zhen Hui, along with Tunku Omar Asraf, Artem Ventures partnered with FWD to launch the $9.6 million fund dedicated to investing in insurtech and Islamic fintech startups in Malaysia.





