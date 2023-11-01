Armizan: Thailand’s move to control raw sugar export does not affect domestic supply in Malaysia

He was commenting on Thailand’s recent decision that it will start regulating domestic and exported sugar prices in an effort to control the country’s inflation and maintain its food security. Thailand is the second largest sugar producer in the world after Brazil, and Malaysia’s raw sugar supply has been sourced entirely from Brazil since the beginning of this year.Armizan, however, explained that Malaysia is facing a high increase in the price of raw sugar at the global level, which has risen as much as 52 per cent compared with 2021, and which indirectly affects the retail level here.
“It is understood that both these sugar-producing companies are facing a problem because, for every kilogramme of raw sugar sold at the price of RM2.85, they actually lose 88 sen,” he said.Meanwhile, Armizan admitted that there is a disruption of sugar supply in some areas, so there is a purchase limit of only two packets or two kg per customer, even though there is a supply of sugar in the country.
He said that there are supermarkets or grocery stores making their own rules to limit purchases, so that everyone in the community can buy sufficient sugar. — Bernama
