‘Armed and dangerous’ Army reservist still at large after US mass shooting

Law enforcement officials gather in the road leading to the home of the suspect being sought in connection with two mass shootings on October 26, 2023 in Bowdoin, Maine.

A wide area around Lewiston remained locked down more than 24 hours after Card allegedly went on a rampage, culminating in the deadliest mass shooting this year in America. Thirteen people were also wounded.Governor Janet Mills said the suspect was “considered armed and dangerous, and police advised that Maine people should not approach him under any circumstances.”

In early evening, law enforcement agents surrounded the Card family home in Bowdoin, bringing in armoured vehicles, and sending up drones and a helicopter.State police warned "please come outside" and "we don't want anyone to get hurt" over a loudspeaker near the home, but later said the warnings were routine and not confirmation that Card was inside."I would have never expected that from him," he told AFP of Card.

News outlets broadcast footage of people fleeing in terror from the bowling alley after the shooting started Wednesday evening. “And as soon as I turned and saw it was not a balloon and he was holding a weapon, I just booked it down the lane and I slid basically into where the pins are and climbed up into the machine and was on top of the machines for about 10 minutes until the cops got there,” he said.

Hundreds of police in military-style camouflage gear and FBI agents flooded the search zone in what Lewiston police chief David St. Pierre called "an all-hands-on-deck approach." "Once again, our nation is in mourning after yet another senseless and tragic mass shooting," he said.

At least 22 killed, dozens wounded in Lewiston, Maine shootings

