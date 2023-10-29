Are you aware of your water footprint?

Our water footprint measures the amount of water used to produce goods and services. (Envato Elements pic)

Calculated by a process similar to that of carbon footprint, it refers to the total volume of fresh water (m³) used to produce all the goods and services we use, including domestic, agricultural, industrial and other uses.

“It can be measured for a single process, such as growing rice, for a product such as a pair of jeans, for the fuel we put in our car, or for an entire multinational company,” reads the Water Footprint Network (WFN) website, a platform founded in 2008 by researchers at the University of Twente (Netherlands), which includes Hoekstra. headtopics.com

Blue water is the best known, as it covers domestic, agricultural, energy and industrial uses. It’s what we use to wash, feed ourselves, and grow plants. Water footprint can be measured on the scale of an individual, a company, a city, or a country. You can calculate your own by visiting the, which allows individuals to evaluate their water footprint by providing a few precise details, including their annual income, their country of origin, and their diet.

Why is the BYD Dolphin and Atto 3 taking so long to charge? Here’s why (VIDEO)KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Similar to smartphones, different electric vehicles (EV) have their own supported AC and DC fast charging speed. Most EVs from China such as the BYD... Read more ⮕

Johor will set up a task force to address water quality in riversMELAKA: A sleeping driver caused his car to sink into the Straits of Malacca after high tide swept up the vehicle. Read more ⮕

Water surge: Public advised to be on high alert with onset of monsoonIPOH: The public has been asked to be on high alert when participating in activities that pose a risk for the water surge phenomenon. Fire and Rescue ... Read more ⮕

Water surge: Bomba advises public to be on high alert with onset of monsoonThe Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm. Read more ⮕

Water surge: Public advised to be on high alert with onset of monsoon, says Fire DeptIPOH, Oct 29 — The public has been asked to be on high alert when participating in activities that pose a risk for the water surge phenomenon. Fire and Rescue Department... Read more ⮕

Vast destruction, 39 dead in Acapulco after Hurricane Otis pounds Mexican tourist hauntACAPULCO, Oct 29 — Acapulco was struggling yesterday to recover from the extraordinarily powerful Hurricane Otis, which claimed 39 lives and provoked widespread power, water... Read more ⮕