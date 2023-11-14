Are EVs Practical for Long-Distance Drives?

Are EVs practical for a long-distance drive? Is it hard to find a charger? Will I get stranded without any juice left? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Firstly, not all EVs are built the same. There are different motors, batteries and efficiency figures which affect the overall driving performance. You need to understand your EV’s real-world range on a full charge. Most EVs these days can do 400km and above, but there are some with smaller batteries which do 300km or less.

If your destination is say 350km away, an EV that can deliver 400km of real-world range should be able to do the job on a single charge. If the destination is further away, you’ll need to plan a charging top-up along the way. Of course, you need to buffer the range a little bit more as it all depends on your driving style

