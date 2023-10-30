Arctic archipelago turns the page on its mining past

SVALBARD (Norway), Oct 29 — At the old Svea mine in the Arctic, broken railway tracks overgrown with weeds lead nowhere. Of the hundred buildings that once made up the town, there’s almost nothing left.
Svalbard, today home to 3,000 people and located in the fastest-warming region on the planet, is bit by bit erasing all traces of its mining past.A 40-minute helicopter flight from the main town of Longyearbyen, the Svea mine and its surrounding settlement have been returned to Mother Nature after a massive, recently-completed restoration project.
They include a few dilapidated brick buildings, a rusted track vehicle, and railway tracks that once transported wagons loaded with coal. The site has since been returned to its natural state at a cost of around 1.6 billion kroner (about RM668 million) to the Norwegian state.“That means to let creeks run freely. To make sure that avalanches do happen, because that will transport more sediment down and it will make new creeks.” headtopics.com
The town also disconnected its coal plant for good this month in exchange for a less-polluting diesel plant, ahead of a transition to renewable energies at a later stage.The only coal still being mined on the archipelago will be a vein in Barentsburg, a Russian mining community with just under 500 Russians and Ukrainians, most of them from the Donbas region.
As a result, Russia has for decades maintained a mining community om Svalbard, via the state-run company Trust Arktikugol, in a strategic region belonging to a Nato member.