Applications for admission to polytechnics and community colleges now open

The Polytechnic and Community College Education Department (JPPKK) has announced the opening of applications for admission to Session 1: 2024/2025 certificate and diploma programmes at 36 polytechnics and 105 community colleges through the MyPolyCC e-Form from Wednesday (April 3) until May 10, 2024.

"The applications are open to Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) graduates from previous years, graduates of polytechnic and community college, vocational colleges, Institut Tinggi Perda (Penang Regional Development Authority), Majlis Amanah Rakyat Skills Institute, Malaysian Agricultural Institute, and Sijil Kemahiran Malaysia (Level 3)," said JPPKK in a statement on Wednesday. Applications are also available to students who have completed Form 5, including those from special education schools offering 13 Exclusive Education Programmes for Persons with Disabilities (OKU) at five polytechnics and 13 community college

