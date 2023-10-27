Apple Watch Ultra 3 may not launch in 2024: Ming-Chi Kuo

analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is unlikely to launch a third-generation Apple Watch Ultra in 2024. Kuo says that Apple has not yet started development on the Watch Ultra 3 which is “unusual” given the company’s product development schedule.
Kuo speculates that the delay could be due to ongoing microLED production issues and a lack of innovative new health management features. MicroLED is a promising new display technology that Apple is rumored to be developing for future Apple Watches. It is expected to be brighter and more durable than the current OLED displays.
However, microLED production is still in its early stages, and it may not be ready for mass production in time for a 2024 Watch Ultra release., which was released in September 2023, has only a few minor hardware changes over the original Watch Ultra, such as a brighter display and a new chipset.
If Apple does not begin development on the Ultra 3 by December, Kuo says it is “almost confirmed” that the device will not be released in 2024. This would be a blow to Apple, as the Ultra series is one of its most popular and profitable products.
Kuo predicts that Apple Watch Ultra shipments will decline by 20-30% year-over-year if Watch Ultra 3 isn't released in 2024. He also predicts that overall Apple Watch shipments will decline by 10% year-over-year to 35 million units.
However, it is important to note that this is just speculation at this point. Apple still has a few months to start developing the Apple Watch Ultra 3, so the device may be released in 2024 as expected.