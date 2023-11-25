Apple Watch Ultra 2: A Familiar Device with Improved Features

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a funny beast because on paper it’s pretty much almost the same device as the first Watch Ultra. You can scoff at the price and the name but at the heart of the Watch Ultra 2 is what you wish all Apple Watches were like ― a battery that lasts for days, a screen that is bright and large enough to let you see a lot of information at a glance and durable enough to withstand a lot of torment.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a new processor, the S9, that not only promises more power efficiency but this time enables the double tap gesture that’s only available with the Ultra 2 and the Series 9 Apple Watch, that shares the same processor. It’s also a lot brighter with 3,000 nits so it’s a lot more viewable at night and out in harsh sunlight which is nice for us users with terrible eyesight. I have my reservations about the double tap gestur





