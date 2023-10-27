Apple Watch models face US import ban in patent clash

Apple has been steadily ramping up fitness and health features with each generation of Apple Watch. (Apple pic)

The United States International Trade Commission (USITC) issued a “limited exclusion order” set to go into effect in 60 days if not nixed by President Joe Biden, according to California-based Masimo. “This important determination is a strong validation of our efforts to hold Apple accountable for unlawfully misappropriating our patented technology.”

Apple has been steadily ramping up fitness and health features with each generation of Apple Watch, which market trackers say dominates the smartwatch category. “Masimo has wrongly attempted to use the ITC to keep a potentially lifesaving product from millions of US consumers while making way for their own watch that copies Apple.”Apple last month released its Apple Watch Series 9, touting increased performance along with features such as the ability to access and log health data. headtopics.com

