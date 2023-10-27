Apple Watch models face US import ban in patent clash

: Medical technology company Masimo Corp. on Thursday said a US trade commission has recommended banning imports of Apple Watch models that infringe its light technology for detecting blood oxygen levels.

“Today’s ruling by the USITC sends a powerful message that even the world’s largest company is not above the law,“ Masimo chief executive Joe Kiani said in a release. The order stemmed from a complaint made to the commission in mid-2021 accusing Apple Watch of infringing on its patented technology for “light-based oximetry functionality.”

“Our teams work tirelessly to create products and services that empower users with industry-leading health, wellness and safety features,“ Apple said in response to an AFP inquiry. “Apple Watch is an indispensable companion that helps millions of people with their health, fitness, communications, and safety,“ Apple chief operation officer Jeff Williams said at the launch. headtopics.com

