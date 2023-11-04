Apple Shares Dip as Holiday Sales Forecast Falls Short

In a surprising turn of events, Apple Inc. found itself facing a 3% dip in its shares during after-hours trading as the tech giant’s sales forecast for the holiday quarter failed to meet Wall Street expectations. The disappointing forecast was attributed to weak demand for iPads and wearables, prompting concerns about the company’s overall market position.

CEO Tim Cook, however, attempted to allay fears, emphasizing the success of the new iPhone 15 models in China, where the company faced tough competition from local players like Huawei. Amidst these challenges, Apple reported a 2.5% decline in revenue from China in the fiscal fourth quarter, which transformed into growth after accounting for foreign exchange rates. Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri’s announcement that sales for the current quarter would resemble the previous year’s figures fell short of Wall Street’s optimistic projection of a 4.97% rise to $122.98 billion. Despite the hurdles, Apple managed to beat Wall Street expectations in the fiscal fourth quarter, buoyed by increased iPhone sales and a $1 billion boost in services revenue. Sales figures totaled approximately $89.50 billion, slightly surpassing the estimated $89.28 billion. However, supply constraints for the high-end iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models proved to be a challenge for the company. In China, sales dipped from $15.47 billion to $1

