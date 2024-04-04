Apple Reportedly Exploring Personal Robotics for Future Innovations

The Apple Vision Pro was the company's next big thing since the iPhone, and a Bloomberg report notes that the bitten fruit brand is already looking for the next one. And in its search, the company may be looking into, among other things, personal robotics . If you thought that it was a pretty broad and ambiguous field to dive into, you're not alone. The report notes that this is still a skunkworks project , or one that's loosely structured with the sole aim of pursuing innovation.

With that in mind, it will be awhile before any consumer product will surface as a result, if any does in the first place. That being said, the report does make mention of two possible applications for Apple's personal robotics endeavours. One example describes a robot that follows users around their homes, though it's unclear to what end. Another example is noted as 'an advanced table-top home device that uses robotics to move a display around

