Apple may launch new AirPods Max in late 2024 with USB-C port, but no other major changes

, the new AirPods Max will not feature the H2 chip or its attendant features like Adaptive Audio and Personalized Volume. In fact, Gurman says the next version of the AirPods Max may not even change the generation number, similar to the

The only major change is to USB-C interface, which is likely to comply with European regulations, which will require all smartphones and other portable devices to have a common charging port by 2024. It will also make the AirPods Max more consistent with other Apple products, which have already transitioned to USB-C.

Gurman adds that Apple’s plans could change between now and when the AirPods Max are released, but a late 2024 release date with USB-C charging and new color options is currently the most likely scenario. headtopics.com

Gurman adds that Apple's plans could change between now and when the AirPods Max are released, but a late 2024 release date with USB-C charging and new color options is currently the most likely scenario.

Last week, Gurman also reported that all three AirPods models and Mac accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad are likely to transition to USB-C by 2024. This is a positive development, as USB-C is a more versatile and widely adopted charging standard. It will also make it easier for Apple users to charge all of their devices with a single cable.

