Apple faces warning signs of losing China market to Huawei

Analysts’ early sales figures suggest Apple might face a steep double-digit slump due to China’s economic challenges. (Reuters pic)

The iPhone 15 series saw a 6% decline in sales in its launch month compared with the prior year, according to data from market researcher GfK that covers end-consumer sales for all channels. Huawei’s Mate 60 series recorded sales of close to 1.5 million in its launch month, more than doubling from a year ago, GfK said, despite facing supply constraints.

Shenzhen-based Huawei abruptly released its Mate 60 and 60 Pro smartphones in the weeks leading up to the latest iPhone’s launch, drawing buyers and attention with its made-in-China Kirin processor, an apparent breakthrough in its fight to overcome US trade sanctions. headtopics.com

With the iPhone 15, Apple upgraded several key features of its lineup, but has not been able to stir growth in the world’s biggest mobile market. But rising tensions between the US and China have put Apple in a precarious spot. Beijing is expanding a ban on the use of iPhones in certain departments of government-backed agencies and state-owned enterprises, Bloomberg News reported in September.

