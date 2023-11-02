Apple could release new Apple Watches for Android - Will this variant arrive in Malaysia?

For your information, Apple almost made the Apple Watch compatible with Android devices. That’s understandable given Android’s strong presence. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company might have worked on the watch and made its health app compatible with Android.
Reportedly, this project is codenamed Project Fennel. This project is meant to help Apple reach billions of Android users. Interestingly, Apple almost made it work too. But for some unknown reasons, the company ultimately backed down from the plan. A close source says: In the end, Apple sees the Apple Watch as a prop that could push the iPhone sales up. We could have had greatness in our hands, but it’s not meant to be.
We have yet to confirm if Apple is going to proceed with this plan. Or, if this variant will arrive in Malaysia. At this point, it has likely been shelved and canned indefinitely. What are your thoughts on this news? Stay tuned for more information and updates like this at TechNave!
Malaysia Headlines
