Apple could release new Apple Watches for Android - Will this variant arrive in Malaysia?

For your information, Apple almost made the Apple Watch compatible with Android devices. That’s understandable given Android’s strong presence. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company might have worked on the watch and made its health app compatible with Android.

Reportedly, this project is codenamed Project Fennel. This project is meant to help Apple reach billions of Android users. Interestingly, Apple almost made it work too. But for some unknown reasons, the company ultimately backed down from the plan. A close source says: In the end, Apple sees the Apple Watch as a prop that could push the iPhone sales up. We could have had greatness in our hands, but it’s not meant to be.

We have yet to confirm if Apple is going to proceed with this plan. Or, if this variant will arrive in Malaysia. At this point, it has likely been shelved and canned indefinitely. What are your thoughts on this news? Stay tuned for more information and updates like this at TechNave!

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GIZMOCHINA: Android 13 Overtakes Android 11 to Become Most Widely Used Version of OS, Thanks to Faster Update RolloutsGoogle updated the Android version distribution statistics, revealing the progress in the industry. Android 13 is now the most popular version of the OS.

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

TECHNAVEMY: vivo announced vivo OriginOS 4 - New Android 14-based OS features 36% faster response speedIt looks like vivo is joining the party too. Previously, we mentioned Xiaomi’s HyperOS launch. Today, vivo announced they are doing the sam

Source: technavemy | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: Apple launches new iMac with M3 chip for $1,299Latest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: Apple discontinues 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch BarApple quietly discontinues the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar on October 31, 2023, at its 'Scary Fast' event.

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

SOYA_CINCAU: Apple kills the MacBook Pro 13 and the Touch BarThe arrival of M3-based MacBook Pro 14 marked the end of the road for the MacBook Pro 13. You can still purchase MBP 13 at local Apple resellers but don't expect it to be available for long.

Source: Soya_Cincau | Read more ⮕

TECHNAVEMY: The recent Apple Event was shot on an iPhone 15 Pro Max entirelyIt's not uncommon for Apple to advertise some of its commercials and short films that were shot on an iPhone Pro model. However, the latest one really

Source: technavemy | Read more ⮕