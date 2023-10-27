Appeals court commutes death sentence for 3 convicted of murder

A panel of three judges unanimously allowed the appeal by B Davendran, 30, K Neelamegan, 29, and P Hurisudhan, 32, to set aside their conviction under Section 302 of the Penal Code, replacing it with a conviction and punishment under Section 304(a) of the same Code.
“They are to serve the jail sentence from the date of their arrest,” said Justice Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera, sitting with Justices Azman Abdullah and Azmi Ariffin. Davendran was arrested on June 18, 2018, while Neelamegan and Hurisudhan were arrested on June 14, 2018.
Earlier, Azmi, who also read out part of the judgment, said the court found that the (High Court) trial judge failed to delve deeply into the provisions under Section 299 of the Penal Code (wrongfully killing people).
He said the trial judge’s failure to amend the charge prejudiced the three appellants, which should be corrected by the Court of Appeal to ensure that no injustice would be done to them.“Accordingly, this court allows the appeal of the three appellants to set aside Section 302 of the Penal Code and replace the conviction under Section 304(a) of the Penal Code,” said Azmi.
Deputy public prosecutor Fuad Aziz prosecuted, while lawyer Gurubachan S Johal represented Davendran. Neelamegan and Hurisudhan were represented by lawyers Rajpal Singh and Amer Hamzah Arshad respectively.
The three men were sentenced to death by the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Oct 15, 2021 for causing the death of a 58-year-old man at the Wangsa Maju public housing at 8pm, on April 18, 2018.
