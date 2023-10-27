Appeals court commutes death sentence for 3 convicted of murder

The three men had been previously sentenced to death on Oct 15, 2021 for causing the death of a 58-year-old man.

A panel of three judges unanimously allowed the appeal by B Davendran, 30, K Neelamegan, 29, and P Hurisudhan, 32, to set aside their conviction under Section 302 of the Penal Code, replacing it with a conviction and punishment under Section 304(a) of the same code.

“They are to serve the jail sentence from the date of their arrest,” said Justice Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera, sitting with Justices Azman Abdullah and Azmi Ariffin. Earlier, Azmi, who also read out part of the judgment, said the court found that the (High Court) trial judge failed to delve deeply into the provisions under Section 299 of the Penal Code (wrongfully killing people). headtopics.com

He said the trial judge’s failure to amend the charge prejudiced the three appellants, which should be corrected by the Court of Appeal to ensure that no injustice would be done to them.

