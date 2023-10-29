AOC AG456UCZD 45″ curved OLED gaming monitor with 240 Hz refresh rate unveiled

has introduced the AG456UCZD gaming monitor, a display that aims to meet the demands of competitive gamers looking for a high refresh rate curved gaming monitor.The AG456UCZD boasts a 45″ OLED panel with UWQHD resolution (3440x1440p), a rapid 240 Hz refresh rate, and an extreme 800 R curvature. It offers a 0.03ms response time, 10-bit color depth, and strong color accuracy. The monitor’s 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio adds depth and richness to the visual experience.

The AG456UCZD includes Light FX lighting and a headphone hook for convenience. The monitor also offers a range of gaming features, such as a black stabilizer, FPS display, and crosshair overlays to enhance the gaming experience.

On the connectivity front, it includes HDMI 2.0 inputs, a DisplayPort 1.4, a USB 3.2 hub, a headphone output, and USB-C with DisplayPort alternative mode and power delivery up to 90 watts. This monitor is versatile, featuring a KVM switch, picture-in-picture, and picture-by-picture modes. headtopics.com

The ergonomic design includes tilt, rotation, height adjustment, VESA compatibility, and blue light filtering. The monitor’s sleek, low-reflection design supports HDR10, consumes around 103 watts, and weighs 11.35 kg without a stand. AOC has not yet announced the release date and price for the AG456UCZD.

Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

