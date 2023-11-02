Anwar to blame for absent minister, deputy, says PN MP

PN’s Alor Setar MP, Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden, said the absence of foreign minister Zambry Abdul Kadir and his deputy, Mohamad Alamin, forced the speaker to move on with the agenda, bypassing the question to the ministry.

“However, the minister in charge did not even delegate (answering the question) to another (minister). What is happening? Afnan claimed the poor attendance of ministers reflected Anwar’s inability to “control” and monitor the Dewan Rakyat attendance of his Cabinet members.

Last week, deputy local government development minister Akmal Nasir answered questions posed to the economy ministry by Batu Pahat MP Onn Abu Bakar.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FMTODAY: Explain ‘balanced perspective’ rule, opposition MP tells govtAlor Setar MP Afnan Hamim Taib Azamudden says the purpose of the solidarity week is to show support for Palestine and not both parties.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

PAULTAN: BYD opens new 3S centre in Alor Setar, Kedah; mall-concept showroom in City One Megamall, KuchingBYD’s network in Malaysia is fast expanding. The EV-specialist recently added two new outlets to make it 12 showrooms nationwide, with more to come. The first is a 3S centre in Alor Setar. Operated by …

Source: paultan | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Consumers told to report immediately if chicken prices excessiveALOR SETAR: The public is advised to immediately report to the Domestic Trade and Costs of Living Ministry (KPDN) if they find the price of chicken an...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Penjana Kerjaya: Company owner claims trial to submitting false documents to SocsoALOR SETAR: A company owner pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to seven charges of submitting false documents to Social Security Orga...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Woman claims trial to falsely claiming RM24,500 under Penjana KerjayaThe company owner was alleged to have committed the offence at the Socso office in Alor Setar on June 22, 2021.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: No plans to revive GST, says AnwarKUALA LUMPUR: Elon Musk’s Tesla and Starlink Internet Servi­ces Malaysia Sdn Bhd were allowed to operate as 100% foreign-owned companies after taking into account the benefits they could bring to the nation, says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕