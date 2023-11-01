Anwar says allowed 100pc foreign-owned Tesla, Starlink to operate in Malaysia for national good

“Efficient internet access allows this industry to monitor operations more effectively, improve navigation security, as well as allowing remote control through effective automation system,” he said in a written parliamentary reply today.

Larut MP Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin had asked the PM to explain why national economic sovereignty and a condition of local equity ownership were set aside, enabling companies like Tesla and Starlink that are 100 per cent foreign owned to operate in Malaysia.

Anwar said Tesla’s exemption was not new as the decision had already been made to approve 100 per cent foreign ownership for new projects, project expansion or diversification projects for the manufacturing sector by existing and new companies starting from June this year.Several news outlets had previously reported that Starlink, under Starlink Internet Services Malaysia Sdn Bhd, was granted the Network Facility and Service Provider (NFP/NSP) licence on July 17, 2023 for a duration of 10 years.

The news portal also cited the MCMC saying the licence condition is required of all new individual licence holders under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. MCMC clarified that Malaysia has a 49 per cent threshold for foreign equity imposed on all Network Facilities Provider and Network Services Provider licence holders, adding that this condition was required by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry.

Licence applicants may request to be exempted from the requirement and submit clear and compelling reasons for it.

