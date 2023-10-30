Anwar perlu lebih tegas, tak boleh jaga hati semua, kata TMJ

https://www.freemalaysiatoday.

com/category/nation/2023/10/29/anwar-needs-to-execute-lacks-decisiveness-says-tmj/Anwar needs to execute, lacks decisiveness, says TMJ

Anwar perlu lebih tegas buat keputusan walaupun tidak populisAnwar perlu lebih tegas buat keputusan walaupun tidak populis - TMJ Read more ⮕

Anwar perlu lebih tegas buat keputusanAnwar perlu lebih tegas buat keputusan - TMJ Read more ⮕

Anwar perlu fokus ‘laksana lebih’, bukan jaga hati semua, kata TMJTunku Mahkota Johor berkata, perdana menteri perlu lebih berani dalam membuat sebarang keputusan demi kebaikan negara. Read more ⮕

Anwar needs to execute, lacks decisiveness, says TMJTunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim also says the prime minister does not have a good team. Read more ⮕

Anwar needs to execute, lacks decisiveness, says TMJFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene. Read more ⮕

Anwar needs to execute, lacks decisiveness, says TMJFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene. Read more ⮕