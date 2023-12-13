Anwar Ibrahim's Cabinet Reshuffle Boosts Public Confidence, Analysts Say

The new Cabinet line-up unveiled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will instil greater public confidence in his multi-party coalition government after months of intense speculation about a reshuffle. The reshuffle saw the swearing-in of five new ministers, bringing the total number of ministers and deputies in Anwar's administration to 60.





Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Arrives in San Francisco for APEC MeetingMalaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived here today for the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) from November 14 to 17. The aircraft carrying Anwar for his inaugural Apec meeting as the head of government landed at San Francisco International Airport, California, at 9.37pm (1.37pm Malaysian time on Tuesday, November 14).

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasizes importance of multilateralism and humanity in San FranciscoPrime Minister Anwar Ibrahim highlights the significance of multilateralism and the need for humanity to transcend political alliances during his time in San Francisco. He also calls for an end to the killings and atrocities in Gaza.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim emphasizes importance of multilateralism and condemns atrocities in GazaPrime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim highlighted the significance of multilateralism and condemned the ongoing atrocities in Gaza during his participation at Apec 2023. He called for an immediate end to the killing and expressed Malaysia's condemnation of the bombing of civilians and hospitals in Gaza.

Anwar Ibrahim Making Progress in Solving People's ProblemsIn fact, when talking about the people, the 76-year-old prime minister is firm with his stance which prioritises the people’s interest in line with the government’s goal to eradicate hardcore poverty. theSun theSunMY LocalNews AnwarIbrahim

Mixed responses to Cabinet reshuffle announced by PM AnwarWomen's and seniors' rights advocates have voiced mixed responses to the Cabinet reshuffle announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. While some noted that the appointment of a woman deputy minister in the Finance Ministry was a positive step towards women's representation in key ministries, others cautioned that the new appointments could be disruptive.

Malaysia and US plan to strengthen cooperationPrime Minister Anwar Ibrahim leads the Malaysian delegation to the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' Meeting in San Francisco, USA from 14 to 17 November 2023. In line with the approaching decade of the US-Malaysia Comprehensive Partnership in 2024, both countries are now planning to develop a practical plan for further strengthening cooperation, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

