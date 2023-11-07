Anwar Ibrahim Reveals RM700 Million Spent on Government Promotion

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim revealed that approximately RM700 million has been spent since 2020 to promote the government. He stated that around RM500 million was spent during Muhyiddin Yassin's administration, including on media advertisements and billboards. However, Ismail Sabri Yaakob did not spend as much due to surplus, so there will be no allocation for promotion in 2023, except for the ongoing Bera contract.

Anwar also directed the Ministry of Finance not to approve more than RM100 million for government promotion purposes next year

