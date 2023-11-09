Anwar Ibrahim Making Progress in Solving People's Problems

In his maiden speech as Prime Minister last year, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim vowed to solve problems facing the people, including the rising cost of living, apart from emphasising good governance in his administration by fighting corruption.

A year has passed since and Anwar, along with the Cabinet line-up of the Unity Government, is seen to be making significant progress in facing the various challenges in the country, as well as at the global level, to bring Malaysia back on track to become a developed country. In fact, when talking about the people, the 76-year-old prime minister is firm with his stance which prioritises the people’s interest in line with the government’s goal to eradicate hardcore poverty. Among the first steps taken by Anwar after he was sworn in as Prime Minister on Nov 24 last year was announcing that he would not take his salary as prime minister, and confirming that members of his Cabinet have agreed to a salary cut of 20 per cent every month until the economy recover





