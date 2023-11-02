Anwar gulung perbahasan Belanjawan 2024 pukul 5.30 petang ini

Terdahulu, Utusan Online melaporkan, perbahasan peringkat dasar mengenai RUU Perbekalan 2024 bagi kementerian yang lain dilaksanakan dalam tempoh lapan hari bermula 16 Oktober lalu, disusuli penggulungan selama empat hari mulai 30 Oktober lepas.

Anwar yang juga Menteri Kewangan dijangka memberi penjelasan lanjut mengenai beberapa perkara yang diumum ketika membentang Belanjawan 2024 pada 13 Oktober lalu.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UMONLINE: Perdana Menteri gulung perbahasan Belanjawan 2024 esokPerdana Menteri gulung perbahasan Belanjawan 2024 esok

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: PM Anwar to wind up Budget 2024 debate in Parliament tomorrowKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the minister of finance, is scheduled to wrap up the policy-level debate of the Finance Ministry’s...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Luxury goods tax to begin on May 1, 2024, says AnwarA RESIDENT of Jalan Bukit Desa in Taman Desa, Kuala Lumpur, has once again resorted to blocking a portion of the road in front of his home to show his exasperation with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: Moto G Power 5G (2024) CAD renders emerge to reveal design from all anglesLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Trump 2024: Impeached, indicted – and popular as everHis supporters brush off the scandals, either denying or dismissing them as unimportant.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Asian shares, bonds rally on Powell’s hint at ending rate hikesMarkets are trimming bets on December and January rate hikes, predicting cuts beginning in June 2024.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕