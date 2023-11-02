Anwar, Asean central banks put squeeze on BNM

The ringgit weakened to 4.7958 last week against the surging US dollar, the lowest in more than 25 years. It had since climbed slightly to close at 4.7695 yesterday. Year-to-date, it is the worst performing currency after the Japanese yen, having dropped more than 8% against the dollar.
On the one hand, Rasheed and the MPC have to contend with the reality that neighbouring central banks have resumed monetary tightening to defend their currencies. On the other hand, Prime Minister and finance minister Anwar Ibrahim has delivered a crystal-clear message to BNM.
The Fed has raised interest rates 11 times in a year-and-a-half, bringing its federal funds rate to 5.25%-5.5%. With the OPR paused at 3% since July, it stands at a hefty -2.5% differential to the fed funds rate, sparking an outflow of funds to US dollar-denominated assets.
Section 22(2) of the Act explicitly says “the monetary policy of the bank shall be formulated and implemented autonomously by the bank, without any external influence”. “The OPR will likely remain flat, primarily to support output amid moderating growth and low inflation,” Firdaos told FMT Business.
Apart from Rasheed, the eight-member MPC comprises three deputy BNM governors, two assistant governors and just two external members.Afzanizam also said the recent rate hikes by neighbouring countries will not pose a strong pressure on BNM to raise the OPR.
Bait Al-Amanah economist Benedict Weerasena said raising the OPR will not do much to support the ringgit given its high yield differential with the US federal funds rate.
Malaysia Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕
Source: staronline | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕
Source: staronline | Read more ⮕