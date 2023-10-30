Another opposition MP declares support for PM

Labuan MP Suhaili Abdul Rahman says his decision to support Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was entirely voluntary and free from external pressure.

https://www.freemalaysiatoday.com/category/bahasa/tempatan/2023/10/30/ahli-parlimen-labuan-isytihar-sokong-anwar/

Huawei Malaysia presented 38 Malaysian para-athletes with a free Watch GT 4 eachToday, Huawei Malaysia presented 38 medallists with the latest wearable technology, the Huawei Watch GT 4. In its steadfast support for the Asian Read more ⮕

Govt events should also strictly use Malay, says academicFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene. Read more ⮕

Kerajaan digesa pertimbang pendirian tentang Statut RomFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene. Read more ⮕

PAS capable of helping PN win Perak, Pahang, says analystFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene. Read more ⮕

We will replace underperforming DAP leaders, warns LokeFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene. Read more ⮕

Jangan malukan parti dengan tak tunai tanggungjawab, Loke beritahu wakil rakyat DAPFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene. Read more ⮕