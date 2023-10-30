Another Opposition MP declares support for Anwar's administration, but remains loyal to Bersatu

Opposition MP Datuk Suhaili Abd Rahman (left) and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor during a meeting. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Opposition MP Datuk Suhaili Abd Rahman today declared support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Labuan MP and the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) man said this comes after considering the grouses of his constituents. “After considering carefully and in detail the grouses of the people of Labuan who are facing with the increasingly high cost of living, facing with the problem of water supply and the problem of electricity shortages that they have been suffering for almost 15 years, but the actions taken to overcome all the problems that faced by them can be said to be giving up cough on the stairs or ‘piecemeal basis’ only.

Suhaili is the second Opposition MP to declare support to the Anwar administration after Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid, who is also from Bersatu. He also expressed his support towards Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who he said has greatly helped the people of Labuan with job and business opportunities since the latter is in charge.However, Suhaili said he will remain as an obedient and loyal member of Bersatu despite knowing the risk of receiving any disciplinary action from the party. headtopics.com

“To avoid any doubts, I would like to emphasise that by expressing my support for both leaderships, I will continue to be obedient, loyal and remain as a member of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia. “Although likely to face the risk of any disciplinary action from the party, but I am willing to accept it to ensure the welfare of the people of Labuan and the voters in my area are protected from continuing to be victims of the situation and falling behind in various aspects of development due to the contention of political narratives as is happening now.

