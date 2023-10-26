Another lead identified in 1MDB-linked asset recovery

KUALA LUMPUR: Another individual who is overseas could help lead to the recovery of millions of ringgit of 1MDB-linked assets, Bukit Aman has revealed.

Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Comm Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the individual was identified following the extradition of former Goldman Sachs banker, Roger Ng, 51.“There are positive signs that we can recover assets both domestically and abroad to the tune of millions of ringgit.

“These assets are not necessarily linked to Roger Ng, but another individual abroad,” he told reporters at the CCID headquarters here yesterday.On Oct 8, the police confirmed that Ng had arrived in the country to assist in investigating the case, but did not disclose his whereabouts for security reasons. headtopics.com

On April 8 last year, Ng was found guilty by a court in the United States for conspiring to embezzle hundreds of millions of dollars from 1MDB and was subsequently sentenced to 10 years in prison in New York.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain had previously urged the public to give the police the necessary leeway to conduct a thorough investigation into the former banker.“So we will continue (our investigation) until we are satisfied because it is the government’s and the public’s money at stake,” he was quoted as saying. headtopics.com

