Another call for Sabah Special Trust Fund

He said annual finance reports show that the allocations and budgets for Sabah are not used up most of the time.“And instead of channelling the unused funds, it was better to keep them in the special trust fund so that the state can utilise the money when needed urgently.”
SPONSORED CONTENT Daily Express members: Enjoy 1 for 1 signature cocktails and more at Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu: DAILY EXPRESS is partnering with Hyatt Centric Kota Kinabalu to offer an exclusive deal for our members. Read more “So the unused funds can be placed under the Special Trust Fund so that planned but delayed development projects can be implemented nevertheless,” said Shahelmey, who is also Sabah Deputy Minister, when debating on Budget 2024 in parliament.
“Every year, we see that a substantial budget is announced by the Government but the fact is that these budgets are not used up by the end of that year,” said Shahelmey.“I suggest that a project management and risk management unit be set up to ensure that all planned and announced development projects are carried out efficiently and effectively,” he said. headtopics.com
“I am glad to note that a RM15.7bil allocation has been set aside,” Shahelmey said, adding that when completed, it would be a game changer. Shahelmey touched on the issue of terrible road conditions in many parts of the state, for the government to allocate more funds to solve water woes in Sabah and to speed up delayed water supply projects for the state and called on federal ministries to upgrade health clinics and schools especially in rural parts of Sabah.
In supporting the Budget, he thanked the federal government for allocating RM6.6bil development funds for the state for Budget 2024, compared to RM6.5bil in Budget 2023.