Annil eyes chance to shine in German football league

PETALING JAYA: The world of football is full of stories about journeys footballers take to realise their dreams. V Annil hopes his own odyssey from Kajang to the vibrant football pitches in Germany will see his own aspirations come true.

On Oct 20, Annil inked a one-year contract with SV Waldhof Mannheim 07, a club competing in “3. Liga”, the third tier of Germany’s football league.Annil’s journey began as a seven-year-old in Kajang under the watchful eye of his father, lawyer R Vigneswaran, a football enthusiast.At age 10, Annil attended a training camp with Dutch football giants, Ajax Amsterdam. After completing the programme, he returned to Malaysia and spent the next four years in the Kuala Lumpur youth soccer team.

Unperturbed by criticism surrounding his selection, Annil said he was honoured to represent the country at the Under-23 Asian Cup qualifiers in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, two years ago under coach Brad Maloney.

Annil was called up to play for the national Under-23 team in 2021 and hopes to play for the senior team some day.Annil holds the senior national team in high regard and hopes to represent it someday. He is happy its pool of talented players is moving in the right direction under head coach Kim Pan-gon.

"I need to perform well for my club before I can expect to be called up, but I am confident it will happen in due time." Annil has signed a one-year contract to play for Germany's third tier football club SV Waldhof Mannheim 07's Under-21 team.Annil said that he had been in talks with several clubs in Austria and Germany but opted for Waldhof due to its stature and the assistance the club gave him in his visa application.

“Signing with this team made me proud, as I have made a lot of sacrifices and worked hard to get this far,” said Annil.

