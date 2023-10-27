Anker Soundcore Motion X500 portable spatial audio speaker unveiled

portable spatial audio speaker in town. The new speaker is dubbed Anker Soundcore Motion X500 and it comes with an intelligent spatial audio engine. The Motion X500 delivers wireless hi-resolution sound and has a battery that can last for 12 hours.The new Anker Soundcore Motion X500 is claimed as the world’s most portable spatial audio speaker. It is the successor of the Anker Soundore Motion X600 which was released earlier in 2023.

The Anker Soundcore Motion X500 is a certified Wireless Hi-Res gadget and uses the latest LDAC code for greater performance. The LDAC allows up to three times more data to be streamed via Bluetooth. It has an upward-firing driver, and a built-in handle, and also features ambient lighting. The Motion X500 speaker is rated IPX7 waterproof and is available in blue, black, and pink color options.

