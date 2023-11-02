Analyst reaffirms ‘buy’ call on both YTL Power and Ranhill

The research house is positive about the stake buy move for both parties following YTL Power’s recent announcement of becoming the substantial shareholder of smaller competitor Ranhill Utilities Bhd, with the acquisition of 243.33 million shares, equivalent to an 18.87% stake in Ranhill.
Following the stake acquisition by YTL Power, Ranhill had been among the top most active counters on Bursa Malaysia. “Ranhill has been building exposure in the renewable energy (RE) sector via its soon-to-be operationalised 50-megawatt (MW) large-scale solar 4 (LSS4) plant and is actively looking to expand its presence in this space,” it said.
YTLP has also indicated an interest in participating in the RE exports to Singapore, which is pending finalisation of the RE export framework by the government.
Malaysia Headlines
