Amy Asmidar: Embracing White, Beige, and Wood Tones in Home Decor

Amy Asmidar, a self-employed woman, shares her love for white, beige, and wood tones in her home. She explains how these colors create a calm and inviting atmosphere. Amy also mentions the versatility of white and beige in easily changing decor, while wood tones add a natural element to the interior space.

JUİCEMY: Supermodel Bella Hadid Speaks Out About Palestine-Israel ConflictAs of today, there are over 280 US-based celebrities who have signed an open letter urging US President Joe Biden to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. 9 International Celebrities Who Openly Show Support for Palestine in the Gaza Genocide

STARONLİNE: Spacious Condominium Home with Compelling StoriesA spacious, airy condominium home in Petaling Jaya is filled with personality and stories, reflecting the lives of its occupants. Puan Sri Rathi Khoo shares the home with her late husband, renowned historian Professor Emeritus Tan Sri Datuk Dr Khoo Kay Kim. The home is adorned with beautiful needlework, vibrant colors, and tasteful furniture and ornaments. The couple decided to downsize and find a more manageable home as they grew older. The late Prof Khoo's library occupies part of the apartment.

STARONLİNE: Retired businessman sets up foundation to help rural communities in SabahAfter witnessing the stark realities faced by the rural communities in Sabah some 15 years ago, retired businessman Jimmy Lei decided to return to Malaysia and set up a foundation. He aims to provide a dormitory for school children to reduce their long walks home.

