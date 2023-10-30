Amirudin: Selangor considers creating care economy sector framework

: The Selangor government is considering creating a framework and regulations related to the economic sector of caregiving, involving children as well as the elderly in the state, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari

As such, he said the framework will also be a catalyst for women to continue their careers without having to worry about caring for their children or parents. “When there is a situation where there is no (safety and financial) support, women have to quit and their careers will be stalled because they have to care for their children and parents or need to pay a high cost to send them to formal care centres,” he said at the Selangor State Care Economy Symposium 2023 here today.

“The birth rate in the state is reducing, with an average of 1.9 in 2018 following concerns (among couples) towards the high cost of care. At the same time, the life expectancy of residents in Selangor is high, two and a half years longer than the national life expectancy,” he said. headtopics.com

“To realise this goal, existing basic policies, initiatives and programmes need to be refined, improved and drafted strategically so that the aspects of economics and care can be integrated by taking into account the various target groups.

Rangka dasar ekonomi penjagaan atasi lambakan warga emasSHAH ALAM: Selangor memerlukan dasar komprehensif dalam ekonomi penjagaan yang melibatkan warga emas dan kanak-kanak untuk memastikan produktiviti negeri ini tidak terganggu dengan kadar kelahiran yang rendah. Read more ⮕

KPS WeCare santuni pelarian, komuniti B40 di SelangorSHAH ALAM: Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad (KPS Berhad) menerusi inisiatif ‘KPS WeCare’ menyantuni 800 pelarian dan komuniti B40 dengan memberi so... Read more ⮕

Books help people recognise the common principles: Shah Rukh KhanBOLLYWOOD superstar Shah Rukh Khan says it is books that makes people recognise common principles that bind us all as human beings. Read more ⮕

Netizens React To Lulu Hypermarket Setia Alam & Giant Mall Kelana Jaya ClosuresKelana Jaya residents, take note - because Giant Mall will close down by the end of November. Read more ⮕

Veteran Shalin praises new gem Adelia after winning team gold for SelangorThe Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm. Read more ⮕

Strong crowd brave rain at Selangor, Penang pro-Palestinian gatheringsKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Rainy and cloudy conditions in Selangor and Penang did not deter the public from expressing support and solidarity for the people of Palestine in... Read more ⮕