Amirudin: Selangor considers creating care economy sector framework

: The Selangor government is considering creating a framework and regulations related to the economic sector of caregiving, involving children as well as the elderly in the state, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari
As such, he said the framework will also be a catalyst for women to continue their careers without having to worry about caring for their children or parents. “When there is a situation where there is no (safety and financial) support, women have to quit and their careers will be stalled because they have to care for their children and parents or need to pay a high cost to send them to formal care centres,” he said at the Selangor State Care Economy Symposium 2023 here today.
“The birth rate in the state is reducing, with an average of 1.9 in 2018 following concerns (among couples) towards the high cost of care. At the same time, the life expectancy of residents in Selangor is high, two and a half years longer than the national life expectancy,” he said. headtopics.com
“To realise this goal, existing basic policies, initiatives and programmes need to be refined, improved and drafted strategically so that the aspects of economics and care can be integrated by taking into account the various target groups.
