: Only one election petition has been filed with regard to the Selangor state polls held in August, says Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin ShariHe said the petition was filed to annul the results of the Gombak Setia seat, which saw Barisan Nasional (BN) lose by only 58 votes.

However, he said election petitions planned for the Dengkil, Sungai Kandis and Taman Medan seats would not be pursued. “I have been made to understand that PKR’s legal team feels that the cases (with regard to the three seats) should not go ahead,“ he told reporters here today.

Previously, PH and BN considered filing election petitions for the Sungai Kandis, Taman Medan, Gombak Setia and Dengkil state seat contests, where the winning majority was slim. The results for the three seats witnessed PH-BN losing by 407 votes in Dengkil, Sungai Kandis (167), and Taman Medan (30). headtopics.com

Meanwhile, lawyer Amin Othman, when contacted by Bernama, said that the Gombak Setia state seat election petition was filed on Sept 18 at the Shah Alam High Court. He said the petition was filed by a voter, Mohd Shaffie Omar, to challenge the results of the seat based on claims that voters had been bribed by the respondent - Perikatan Nasional candidate Muhamad Hilman Idham - during the polls.

According to Amin, the hearing of the petition will take place from Dec 11 to 22 before Judge Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamed. In the Selangor state polls on Aug 12, Muhamad Hilman, who obtained 30,299 votes, won the Gombak Setia seat, defeating BN’s Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin (30,241 votes) and Independent candidate Mohamed Salim Mohamed Ali (1,076 votes). - headtopics.com

