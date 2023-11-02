Amendments to nationality law must prioritise protection of Malaysian families — Development of Human Resources for Rural Areas (DHRRA) Malaysia

While it is understandable that governments may have legitimate concerns about the status of foreign individuals in the country, it is equally important to ensure that the rights and interests of Malaysian citizens are protected.

Although the Federal Constitution upholds gender equality and prohibits gender-based discrimination through Article 8 (1) and 8 (2), these principles are undermined by provisions in the nationality law, which link a child’s citizenship status to the mother’s citizenship and the marital status of the child’s biological parents. This results in Malaysian fathers being unable to automatically pass on citizenship to their children born out of a valid marriage.

Thus far, Section 19B of Part III of Second Schedule, alongside Section 1(a) and Section 1(e) of Part II of the Second Schedule of the Federal Constitution have provided a potential pathway for foundlings, children separated from parents with no proof of parentage, and children born to stateless parents to acquire automatic citizenships.

DHRRA’s ongoing efforts to identify and register stateless persons have resulted in the identification of over 16,000 genuinely stateless persons in Peninsular Malaysia from 2016 to June 2023. An estimated 7,000 of them have successfully gained Malaysian citizenship, while the remaining 9,392 are still stateless. The majority of those who remain stateless in DHRRA’s database are children born out of wedlock to Malaysian fathers, abandoned children or foundlings.

