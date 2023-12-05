AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7970X: A Step Down But Still a Beast

In my review of the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7980X, I had mentioned that the chipmaker had also provided me with the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7970X. This HEDT CPU is the second of three SKYs in this lineup but despite it being a step down in the order of things, it does have its moments against its more core-packed sibling. So, with that out of the way, let's get right into how much of a beast this HEDT CPU just is. Specifications Design The Ryzen Threadripper 7970X is displayed here.

The packaging for the 7980X is the same. As I have covered most of the details about AMD's Threadripper 7000 Series before you, I'm going to speed through and just give the broad strokes of the 7970X. I'll start by getting the obvious out of the way: this processor has half the cores of the 7980X at 32-cores and 64-threads. Say what you will but at twice the number of cores than even the highest-tier consumer-grade Ryzen 7000 Series CPU and again, that's a boon for professionals in the graphics, architecture, medical, and scientific industrie





LowyatNET » / 🏆 13. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AMD Launches New Ryzen Threadripper 7000 SeriesAMD surprises the world with the launch of its new Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series, including the 7980X, 7970X, and 7960X models. This review focuses on the king-of-the-hill in this range, the Ryzen Threadripper 7970X.

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

Minisforum UM480XT mini-PC with a Ryzen 7 4800H CPU, up to 64GB RAM launched starting at $189.90Latest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »

Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7700 XT Review: 'Mid' Mid-Range Radeon GamerBack in August, AMD announced two new Radeon 7000 series graphics cards during Gamescom 2023: the Radeon RX 7800 XT and the 7700 XT. I've already tested out

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

MediaTek Dimensity 9300: An all big-core design with improved GPU performanceMediaTek have packed four Cortex-X4 and four Cortex-A720 cores into the Dimensity 9300, with the first smartphones powered by it expected before the end of the year.

Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »

AMD Launches New Ryzen Threadripper 7000 SeriesAMD surprises the world with the launch of its new Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series, including the 7980X, 7970X, and 7960X models. This review focuses on the king-of-the-hill in this range, the Ryzen Threadripper 7970X.

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »

Syed Saddiq steps down as Muda president, but remains Muar MPPETALING JAYA, Nov 9 — Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman announced today that he has decided to step down as Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president following his conviction...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »