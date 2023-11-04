AMD Introduces New Mobile Processors with Zen 4c Cores

AMD is now back again with not exactly a new lineup of processors, but rather two more additions to their existing Ryzen 7040U lineup. Unlike the previous Zen 4-based processors though such as the Ryzen 7 7840U, AMD’s new mobile chips feature a somewhat heterogeneous design, using both Zen 4 and Zen 4c, a smaller sized core that was designed for density and power efficiency. Let’s first take a look at how Zen 4c stacks up against the regular Zen 4 core architecture.

AMD says that the goal behind the Zen 4c core architecture was threefold: efficiency, density and performance. The Zen 4c core achieves the first two goals for the most part, with a die size that’s 35% smaller and also more power efficient. By using smaller, denser cores though, it does lose the ability to reach the same kind of peak clock speeds that Zen 4 can do. That being said, feature-wise Zen 4c is pretty much identical to Zen 4, just smaller. Zen 4c’s efficiency and scalability also makes it more ideal for the laptop and mobile segment. AMD uses some of these Zen 4c cores but AMD is only now officially revealing new mobile processors with Zen 4c cores. The first is the Ryzen 5 7545U, which is almost a near copy of the previous Ryzen 5 7540U except that instead of six Zen 4 cores, it now has two Zen 4 cores, four Zen 4c cores and 12 threads. They run at a base clock speed of 3.2GHz, with boosts of up to 4.9GHz though this likely only applies to the bigger Zen 4 cores

