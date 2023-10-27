Amazon’s profits soar as cloud services deliver promising gains

Amazon plans to inject US$4 billion into AI firm Anthropic to advance chip models and leverage AWS for mission-critical operations. (AFP pic)

The e-commerce colossus said it made a profit of US$9.9 billion on sales that tallied US$143.1 billion in the recently ended quarter, with more than half its operating income made from Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud unit.

Investors, though, had hoped for better performance from Google Cloud causing the company’s shares to slip. Anthropic agreed to use Amazon’s chips to develop its next models and to use AWS for “mission critical workloads”. headtopics.com

“We had a strong third quarter as our cost to serve and speed of delivery in our stores business took another step forward,” Jassy said, adding its ad business grew “robustly” and AWS cloud computing business “continued to stabilise”.

A top US antitrust regulator sued Amazon in September, accusing the online retail behemoth of running an illegal monopoly by strong-arming sellers and stifling potential rivals. Amazon said last week that it will expand drone delivery of certain purchases to a third US state as well as to Britain and Italy by the end of 2024. headtopics.com

Read more:

fmtoday »

Alphabet shares drop 9.5% despite strong earnings: Cloud Revenue concernsAlphabet experienced a sharp decline in its stock value, plummeting by 9.5% after its third-quarter earnings report Read more ⮕

Amazon's cloud stabilising, shoppers cautious heading into holiday seasonNEW YORK, Oct 27 ― Amazon.com yesterday said growth in its cloud business is stabilising as it signed new deals, but warned that consumers remained wary about spending going... Read more ⮕

Amazon predicts higher holiday season sales, cloud stabilisingSAN FRANCISCO: Amazon.com Inc on Thursday (Oct 26) predicted a rise in holiday revenue that could still miss Wall Street expectations, buoyed by a rec... Read more ⮕

Amazon's cloud stabilising, shoppers cautious heading into holiday seasonNEW YORK, Oct 27 ― Amazon.com yesterday said growth in its cloud business is stabilising as it signed new deals, but warned that consumers remained wary about spending going... Read more ⮕

Amazon predicts higher holiday season sales, cloud stabilisingSAN FRANCISCO: Amazon.com Inc on Thursday (Oct 26) predicted a rise in holiday revenue that could still miss Wall Street expectations, buoyed by a rec... Read more ⮕