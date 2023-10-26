Amazon's cloud stabilising, shoppers cautious heading into holiday season

Zambry: Netanyahu can face trial for international crimes, but Malaysia can’t refer him since not party to Rome Statute

Amazon predicted a rise in revenue over the key holiday season that could still miss Wall Street expectations, as it reported strong third quarter results buoyed by a recent marketing blitz and faster delivery. ― Reuters picNEW YORK, Oct 27 ― Amazon.com yesterday said growth in its cloud business is stabilising as it signed new deals, but warned that consumers remained wary about spending going into the holiday quarter.

The company has sought to bolster its cloud, answering rivals Google and Microsoft with a deal to invest up to US$4 billion (RM19.14 billion) in chatbot-maker Anthropic and touting an AI service drawing thousands of users. headtopics.com

Against this backdrop, the company forecast revenue in the range of US$160 billion and US$167 billion for the all-important holiday quarter ending December 31. Analysts polled by LSEG were expecting sales of US$166.62 billion, at the higher end of Amazon's guidance.

“We could be looking at a final spending push before a substantial pull back in the new year. So, this is a risk that will need monitoring closely,” she said. On a call with reporters, Amazon's Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said efforts to help customers fine-tune how much they were spending in the cloud were “starting to slow down.” headtopics.com

CFO Olsavsky said the company in general saw strong demand in sales categories such as beauty and health, although discretionary spending was lower. Abating inflation helped lower some of Amazon's transportation spending, somewhat offset by fuel costs, he said.

